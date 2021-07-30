Argentina registers 291 single-day COVID-19 deaths

Argentina on Friday registered 14,115 new COVID-19 infections and 291 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 4,905,925 and the pandemic death toll to 105,113, the Ministry of Health reported

Meanwhile, 4,542,904 people have recovered from the disease while 257,908 cases remain active.

Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti said the country's healthcare system "has doubled its infrastructure in intensive care" and "more than doubled the availability of ventilators.

"According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, since Dec. 29, 2020, 37,285,734 doses have been distributed throughout the country and 31,380,156 have been administered, with 24,694,417 people having received one dose and 6,685,739 people both doses.

Argentina is now preparing to vaccinate adolescents aged 12-17 with underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19, such as diabetes, obesity and chronic respiratory diseases.