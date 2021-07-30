UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Registers 291 Single-day COVID-19 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Argentina registers 291 single-day COVID-19 deaths

Argentina on Friday registered 14,115 new COVID-19 infections and 291 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 4,905,925 and the pandemic death toll to 105,113, the Ministry of Health reported

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Argentina on Friday registered 14,115 new COVID-19 infections and 291 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 4,905,925 and the pandemic death toll to 105,113, the Ministry of Health reported.

Meanwhile, 4,542,904 people have recovered from the disease while 257,908 cases remain active.

Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti said the country's healthcare system "has doubled its infrastructure in intensive care" and "more than doubled the availability of ventilators.

"According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, since Dec. 29, 2020, 37,285,734 doses have been distributed throughout the country and 31,380,156 have been administered, with 24,694,417 people having received one dose and 6,685,739 people both doses.

Argentina is now preparing to vaccinate adolescents aged 12-17 with underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19, such as diabetes, obesity and chronic respiratory diseases.

Related Topics

Argentina 2020 From

Recent Stories

Rio to reopen stadiums to fans in September

1 minute ago

Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders

1 minute ago

Pentagon issues vaccine mandate following Biden's ..

1 minute ago

Chile registers 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, 119 deat ..

1 minute ago

Canada sees surge of COVID-19 new cases

5 minutes ago

Seventeen People Injured in Tourist Bus Accident i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.