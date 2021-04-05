UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Registers 9,955 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:05 PM

Argentina registers 9,955 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina registered 9,955 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,393,492, according to the country's ministry of health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Argentina registered 9,955 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,393,492, according to the country's ministry of health.

The ministry also reported 93 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 56,199.

A total of 2,140,480 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 196,813 cases remain active, it said.

Since the vaccination program began in December 2020, 684,366 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while another 3,567,150 have received the first jab. The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until Friday.

Related Topics

Argentina December Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council celebrates World Physical Act ..

15 minutes ago

IRSA releases 57,700 cusecs water

13 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council mints new commemorative medal ..

20 minutes ago

Spices export increases 8.20% to $ 61m in 8 months ..

13 minutes ago

Jordan's Prince Hamzah strikes defiant tone over p ..

13 minutes ago

Interior Minister calls on PM

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.