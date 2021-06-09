UrduPoint.com
Argentina's COVID-19 Cases Top 4 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:48 PM

Argentina reported 31,137 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bring its total tally to more than four million as of Tuesday, Brazil's Ministry of Health said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Argentina reported 31,137 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bring its total tally to more than four million as of Tuesday, Brazil's Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 722 people died from the disease on Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 82,667.

Currently the intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy is at 79.

1 percent nationwide and 77.3 percent in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area respectively, which includes the nation's capital and about 40 surrounding municipalities.

Argentina has administrated about 15 million doses of vaccines, with 3.1 million people receiving both shots and 11.8 million receiving the first dose.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez ordered social distancing measures until Friday to curb the spread of the pandemic.

