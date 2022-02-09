UrduPoint.com

Argentina's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 123,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022

Argentina's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 123,000

COVID-19-related deaths in Argentina exceeded 123,000 after 284 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday

According to its daily report, 32,790 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the day, bringing the national count to 8,648,075.

Currently, there are 268,865 active cases, with intensive care unit bed occupancy rate at 48.4 percent nationwide and 45.9 percent in the city of Buenos Aires and its outskirts.

Meanwhile, a total of 39,876,612 people have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, and 11,106,941 with a booster dose, according to the ministry.

