BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that the fact that the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has not been approved yet by a number of European countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) is a "mistake."

"I think that it is Europe's mistake (not to approve Sputnik V), and I think that it is dictated by geopolitical considerations, because we have an agency for control and approval of medicines and vaccines, which is one of the most qualified in the world ... I know that our body is very demanding, and they approved it (the vaccine), so I have no explanations why it takes so long in Europe," Fernandez said in an interview to the Russian broadcaster RT.

The leader also said that he told presidents of European countries and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the Russian vaccine is effective.

Since March 4, 2021, Sputnik V is undergoing an expertise in the European Medicines Agency. The vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.