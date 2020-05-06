Armenia Confirms Record Daily Increase of 163 COVID-19 Cases - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 163, the largest day-on-day increase since the start of the outbreak, and reached 2,782 cases, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday

YEREVAN/TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 163, the largest day-on-day increase since the start of the outbreak, and reached 2,782 cases, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Armenia registered 112 new cases.

"Armenia has confirmed 2,782 cases of the coronavirus, 1,135 patients have recovered, and 40 patients died," NCDC said, adding that almost 27,000 tests have been carried out.

Over 1,600 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals, according to the country's health authorities.

At the same time, neighboring Georgia reported six new COVID-19 cases, and the country's coronavirus tally reached 610 cases. Nine COVID-19 carriers have died in Georgia since the start of the outbreak.

None of the two countries reported new deaths from complications related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.