Armenia Requests 10,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From Russia - Health Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Armenia has requested 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits from Russia, and has already received 3,000 of them, Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Armenia has turned to Russia [for assistance], including for testing COVID-19] kits.

We have already received about 3,000 kits and are expecting a new batch in the near future," Nikoghosyan said, adding that Yerevan had applied for 10,000 kits.

To date, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention has registered 736 confirmed cases in the country. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the authorities declared a state of emergency on March 16, which the country will remain under until April 14.