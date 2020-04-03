UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Requests 10,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From Russia - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:07 PM

Armenia Requests 10,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From Russia - Health Ministry

Armenia has requested 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits from Russia, and has already received 3,000 of them, Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry, told Sputnik on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Armenia has requested 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits from Russia, and has already received 3,000 of them, Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Armenia has turned to Russia [for assistance], including for testing COVID-19] kits.

We have already received about 3,000 kits and are expecting a new batch in the near future," Nikoghosyan said, adding that Yerevan had applied for 10,000 kits.

To date, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention has registered 736 confirmed cases in the country. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the authorities declared a state of emergency on March 16, which the country will remain under until April 14.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Armenia March April From

Recent Stories

Nestlé Pakistan to support vulnerable communities ..

3 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in front of PM house in Islama ..

16 minutes ago

Business Community may install walk through gates ..

2 minutes ago

Germany enlists industrial giants for protective g ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases top 53,000 in Iran

2 minutes ago

Fertilizers imports decrease 32.22% in 8 months

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.