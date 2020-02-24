UrduPoint.com
Armenia Suspends Land Traffic, Limits Air Traffic With Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:58 PM

An interagency commission coordinating efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia is temporarily closing the land routes and limiting air traffic with Iran for two weeks, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) An interagency commission coordinating efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia is temporarily closing the land routes and limiting air traffic with Iran for two weeks, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

"It was decided to stop land communication with Iran, to apply restrictions on air traffic. Cargo from Iran will be carried out without restrictions using a special control regime for drivers," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister added that the authorities decided to not apply any restrictions for the return of Armenian and Iranian citizens to their homeland.

Iran has reported 47 coronavirus disease cases so far, 12 of them have been fatal so far.

Other neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey have also closed borders with Iran as a precaution measure against the epidemic spread.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has originated in China in late December, has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

