The Armenian Health Ministry on Saturday announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire some 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a cost of over $6.3 million

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The Armenian Health Ministry on Saturday announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire some 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a cost of over $6.3 million.

"The Ministry of Health of Armenia signed an agreement with the COVAX Facility to purchase a vaccine against COVID-19. We plan to purchase about 600,000 doses of the vaccine for nearly 300,000 people at risk � two doses each. The total financial cost of purchasing the vaccine is approximately $6.33 million. The average cost of one dose is about $10.55, which may decrease as a result of negotiations," the Ministry of Health in a statement posted on its website.

The first batch is expected to be delivered in early 2021, soon after the vaccine passes all trials and is officially registered.

The COVAX Facility is co-led by Gavi, the WHO, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and aims to guarantee free and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries in the world.

Armenia has registered just over 49,000 cases with 948 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with most cases infections coming over the summer. As many other nations, the daily infections rates in the country have been creeping back up.