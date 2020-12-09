UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 0.5 Million Health Workers To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine: Nausheen Hamid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:12 PM

Around 0.5 million health workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said that federal cabinet has finalized the plan for initiating COVID-19 vaccination drive in three phases, where around 0.5 million essential frontline health workers would receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes availabl

ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said that Federal cabinet has finalized the plan for initiating COVID-19 vaccination drive in three phases, where around 0.5 million essential frontline health workers would receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said in the first phase, 10 million people will be administered COVID-19 vaccines including 0.5 million frontline essential health workers and 9.5 million population over 65 years of age.

She said in the second phase, all health workers and population over 65 years of age will be administered the vaccines, adding, a defined proportion of the remaining population will be given COVID-19 vaccines in the third phase of the forthcoming drive.

The continuation of the drive will be made on the quantity of the available COVID-19 vaccines during the third phase, she added.

Nausheen Hamid said the five-member committee of the federal cabinet will function as an oversight body for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She further said that several companies working on the development of a vaccine have been shortlisted and initial negotiations are under discussion.

Dr Nausheen said the government will consider multiple factors before procuring a vaccine, which include: the type of vaccine, its efficacy, its safety and side effects, storage requirements, cost, production capacity of the manufacturer and whether Pakistan has access to procure that vaccine.

Talking about Covid-19 vaccination side effects, she explained high fever, body aches, headaches and exhaustion are some of the symptoms participants in coronavirus vaccine trials say they felt after receiving the shots.These side effects are equal to other child vaccination which are minor, she added.

She said people should come and volunteer and not be hesitant. They can become the part of the team which is fighting COVID-19.

She said government officials including Interior minister and his wife voluntary were also took part in vaccination trial.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wife All Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

15 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

43 minutes ago

European stocks ahead at open

51 seconds ago

National COVID positivity surges at 7.78 percent; ..

53 seconds ago

International faculty to join WUS: VC tells NA Spe ..

55 seconds ago

PM inaugurates AirSial as Pakistan's third private ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.