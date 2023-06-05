Around 100,000 people to be screened for Hepatitis; Dr Jamal

As many as 100,000 populations of four Union Councils of Rawalpindi city would be screened for Hepatitis under Local Hepatitis Elimination & Prevention (LHEAP) Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):As many as 100,000 populations of four Union Councils of Rawalpindi city would be screened for Hepatitis under Local Hepatitis Elimination & Prevention (LHEAP) Project.

This was stated by the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir while signing a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with US-based organization, the Task Force for Global Health at the District Health Authority office, Khayaban Sir Syed here on Monday.

Dr Jamal said that a hepatitis eradication program namely LHEAP Project was being started in the four Union Councils of Rawalpindi under which hepatitis tests would be done for all the population.

He said free of cost vaccination and treatment would be provided to the patients.

The minister that hepatitis would be completely eradicated from these four union councils and plans would be made to extend the same model to the provincial level.

Dr Jamal said that in the pilot project around 10 thousand people would be tested for hepatitis while vaccination and treatment would also be provided to them.

He informed that the programme would be started on June 12 in Union Councils 10, 11, 14 and 15 of Rawalpindi city comprising about 100,000 population.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that provision of modern health facilities to citizens was the priority of the government and all resources were being used in this regard.

Dr John and Dr Monica from the American organisation of Global Health participated online while the representative of LHEAP in Pakistan Dr Nida Jahanzeb, CEO of Health Rawalpindi Dr Ijaz, and other relevant officials were also present at the event.