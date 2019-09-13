UrduPoint.com
Around 1761 Dengue Fever Suspects Brought To Allied Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:12 PM

Around 1761 dengue fever suspects brought to Allied Hospitals

Around 1761 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 1184 were belonged to Rawalpindi, 547 from the federal capital while 30 were belonged to others area, District Health Officer preventive services Dr Tahir Rizvi talking to APP said on Friday

To date,"270 dengue patients are under treatment in the allied hospitals while only one patient was died due to dengue fever", he added.

Dr Rizvi said all out-efforts are being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding "Dengue fever situation is under control. Chance of dengue fever will end by mid of October when the weather conditions change.

" He said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city espcially where dengue larva has been found.

He said the Waste Management company's team visited Gul Nawaz colony,Gul Bahr colony,Chaklala, Dhoke Munshi,Dhama Syeda and Shakrail areas and lifted tons of garbage from these areas.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and do not panic as the dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.

