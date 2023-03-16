Around 1m children administered polio drops in 3 days

Around one million (961,214 exactly) children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops in Faisalabad during the first three days of the anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Around one million (961,214 exactly) children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops in Faisalabad during the first three days of the anti-polio drive.

Chairing a review meeting of Health Department here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that teams of Health Department were active across the district and they administered polio drops to children by visiting houses door to door.

He appreciated the performance of polio teams and said that various steps were also taken to resolve minor issues cropping up during the campaign.

�He also directed the health officers to use all means of advertisement to convince parents so that 100 per cent of campaign targets could be achieved.

�District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Saqib Munir gave presentation on implementation of the ongoing campaign whereas assistant commissioners and representative of WHO and UNICEF were also present.