UrduPoint.com

Around 1m Children Administered Polio Drops In 3 Days

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Around 1m children administered polio drops in 3 days

Around one million (961,214 exactly) children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops in Faisalabad during the first three days of the anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Around one million (961,214 exactly) children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops in Faisalabad during the first three days of the anti-polio drive.

Chairing a review meeting of Health Department here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that teams of Health Department were active across the district and they administered polio drops to children by visiting houses door to door.

He appreciated the performance of polio teams and said that various steps were also taken to resolve minor issues cropping up during the campaign.

�He also directed the health officers to use all means of advertisement to convince parents so that 100 per cent of campaign targets could be achieved.

�District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Saqib Munir gave presentation on implementation of the ongoing campaign whereas assistant commissioners and representative of WHO and UNICEF were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio All Million

Recent Stories

European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Eurozone GDP Gr ..

European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast for 2023 to 1% F ..

2 minutes ago
 Latvian Russian Union's Member Detained in Riga fo ..

Latvian Russian Union's Member Detained in Riga for Protesting SS March - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken on rare Niger trip as Western support dwin ..

Blinken on rare Niger trip as Western support dwindles in West Africa

5 minutes ago
 CPO signs MoU for free, discounted medical facilit ..

CPO signs MoU for free, discounted medical facility for police officials, famili ..

2 minutes ago
 US announces $4.5 mln programme to strengthen fert ..

US announces $4.5 mln programme to strengthen fertilizer efficiency, effectivene ..

5 minutes ago
 DG Excise orders disciplinary action against absen ..

DG Excise orders disciplinary action against absent staffers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.