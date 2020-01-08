UrduPoint.com
Around 23mln Patients Treated At Lahore General Hospital Last Year: Principal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:21 PM

Around 23mln patients treated at Lahore General Hospital last year: Principal

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided medical treatment to about 23 million patients at its emergency and outdoor departments during the year 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided medical treatment to about 23 million patients at its emergency and outdoor departments during the year 2019.

Giving a briefing about the performance and services of the LGH last year, Principal Prof Alfareed Zafar said that 2,294,793 patients were brought to the emergency and outdoor departments and provided treatment in 2019.

He said common people and the government employees also benefited from the evening outdoor shift at the LGH.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr Rana M Shafiq and other officers were also present.

The LGH principal said 86,278 patients were admitted to Indoor department, 1,397,315 were provided treatment as outpatients while 897,478 persons were brought to the hospital emergency.

During the year, 37,299 persons underwent minor operations in emergency while 38,324 persons were operated upon for major diseases.

Similarly, 22,977 MRIs, 18,762 dialysis, 6,049 gastroscopy and 78,777 ECGs were performed at the LGH and 82,376 CT scan were undertaken.

