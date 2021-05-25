UrduPoint.com
Around 266,077 People Get COVID-19 Jabs In District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:08 PM

Around 266,077 people get COVID-19 jabs in district

Around 266,077 people including 22,034 health workers and 244,043 senior citizens have contracted jabs against coronavirus (COVID-19) from 22 centres across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched in first week of March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Around 266,077 people including 22,034 health workers and 244,043 senior citizens have contracted jabs against coronavirus (COVID-19) from 22 centres across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched in first week of March.

An official of district administration informed that around 3145 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQH) Taxila, 694 at THQH Murree,1248 at THQH Kahuta, 2982 at THQH Gujar Khan, 471 at THQH Kotli Sattian, 1420 at THQH, Kallar Sayda,9637 at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology,4707 at Holy Family Hospital, 2758 at DHQ Hospital, 7689 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital,488 at Govt T.B Sanatorium Samli, 6830 at Wah General Hospital, 70,206 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex,16,381 at Tehsil office(TO)Taxila, 9374 at TO office Kallar Syedan, 21,663 at TO office Gujar Khan, 1312 at TO office Kotli Sattiyan, 2899 at TO office Murree, 51,495 at TO office Potohar, 8566 at TO office Kahuta, while 40,252 people received jabs at Red Crescent vaccination centre.

He said number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day was showing a progressive increase.

Meanwhile, according to data shared by the district administration here on Tuesday, number of total positive cases has reached 25,980 including 23,998 from Rawalpindi and 1982 from other districts after the addition of 72 more positive cases during the last 24 hours.

The report said 24,223 patients were discharged from hospitals while 1719 were quarantined including 997 at homes and 722 in isolation.

"Presently 86 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 17 in Holy Family Hospital, 11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 35 in Institute of Urology, 17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in Bilal hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust while only one has lost his life during the last 24 hours," the health authority report said.

