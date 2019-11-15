Around 3 lac children to be vaccinated during anti-Typhoid campaign

Typhoid immunization campaign to commence from November 18 in 17 union councils of the district during which 2,98,749 children aged between 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Typhoid immunization campaign to commence from November 18 in 17 union councils of the district during which 2,98,749 children aged between 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

It was informed to a meeting held here Friday to finalize the arrangements for 12-day typhoid vaccination campaign with Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirbad Junaid Hameed Sammo in chair.

While briefing the meeting, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Khaskhali, the focal person for the typhoid vaccination campaign said that 1,30,362 students from 681 schools in the district would also be vaccinated for which the services of pediatric specialist doctors were hired during the campaign while other necessary arrangements are also finalized.

He said that for the purpose 245 teams have been formed out of which 209 teams were outreach, 30 fix and 6 mobile teams.

Addressing the meeting, Junaid Sammo said that vaccines have no side effect so parents should vaccinate their children without fear.

During the campaign, transport and security shall also be ensured for staff arriving at the Outreach Centres, he said and stressed upon officials of education and Health departments to ensure vaccination of students of government and private schools during the campaign.

Regional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr. Alam Azad, assistant commissioners of Nawabshah, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmad; Additional District Health Officer, District Education Officer and officials of police attended the meeting.