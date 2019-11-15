UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 3 Lac Children To Be Vaccinated During Anti-Typhoid Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:38 PM

Around 3 lac children to be vaccinated during anti-Typhoid campaign

Typhoid immunization campaign to commence from November 18 in 17 union councils of the district during which 2,98,749 children aged between 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Typhoid immunization campaign to commence from November 18 in 17 union councils of the district during which 2,98,749 children aged between 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

It was informed to a meeting held here Friday to finalize the arrangements for 12-day typhoid vaccination campaign with Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirbad Junaid Hameed Sammo in chair.

While briefing the meeting, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Khaskhali, the focal person for the typhoid vaccination campaign said that 1,30,362 students from 681 schools in the district would also be vaccinated for which the services of pediatric specialist doctors were hired during the campaign while other necessary arrangements are also finalized.

He said that for the purpose 245 teams have been formed out of which 209 teams were outreach, 30 fix and 6 mobile teams.

Addressing the meeting, Junaid Sammo said that vaccines have no side effect so parents should vaccinate their children without fear.

During the campaign, transport and security shall also be ensured for staff arriving at the Outreach Centres, he said and stressed upon officials of education and Health departments to ensure vaccination of students of government and private schools during the campaign.

Regional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr. Alam Azad, assistant commissioners of Nawabshah, Sakrand and Qazi Ahmad; Additional District Health Officer, District Education Officer and officials of police attended the meeting.

Related Topics

World Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Mobile Nawabshah Sakrand November From Government

Recent Stories

Georgian State Security Confirms Detention of IS C ..

1 minute ago

Paris to host Ukraine summit with Putin, Zelensky ..

1 minute ago

Modi's aggressive mind set leads South Asia to ins ..

2 minutes ago

Quota system in under-developed areas must not be ..

6 minutes ago

Senior IS Commander Al Bara Shishani Detained in U ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Not Watching Friday's Public Impeachment Hea ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.