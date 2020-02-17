Around 356,558 children to get polio-vaccine in Islamabad

:Around 356,558 children under the age of five year will be administered anti-polio drops across the federal capital to protect them against the crippling virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Around 356,558 children under the age of five year will be administered anti-polio drops across the Federal capital to protect them against the crippling virus.

An anti-polio campaign has been started here on February 17 (today) in collaboration with Health Ministry and local administration that would continue till February 21, said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP on Monday.

The federal capital has been divided into 32 zones for which 68 zonal supervisors, 342 area supervisors, 1395 door to door teams, 97 fixed teams and 66 transit teams have been constituted to make the campaign successful, he added.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with health teams and get their children vaccinated to protect their future.

"We are committed to reach every last child in the federal capital", the DC remarked.

\395