Around 40 PSVs fined for defying anti-coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday issued challan to around 40 public service vehicles (PSVs) for defying anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Secretary, Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), Kamran Cheema took action during his visit at general bus stands in the capital to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Around seven bus-stands were checked including Faizabad, chungi no 26 and the management of five bus stands were fined Rs 35, 000 for violating SOPs.

Talking to APP, Cheema said the teams of ITA were monitoring regularly at bus terminals and wagon stands to make sure that transporters were adhere to COVID-19 SOPs.

Actions were being taken over non-compliance, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he added.

He appealed the passengers and transporters to cooperate with the district administration so the second wave of COVID-19 may possibly be contained.

Meanwhile, daily commuters in twin cities complained about the non-compliance of SOPs at PSVs, posing a serious threat to their lives.

They said despite strict warnings by the district administration, passengers and transporters were not demonstrating seriousness towards the situation.

A commuter, Faizan Khan, told APP that besides the violation of SOPs, the transporters were also charging them high fares and the authorities concerned were yet to take actions against the violators.

"No one was observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters were just concerned about earning money through accommodating huge number of passengers, " he regretted.

Rehan, another commuter at Faizabad said the government had allowed reopening of transport with strict implementation of SOPs but unfortunately drivers, passengers and transporters were showing reluctance that may cause increase in Covid-19 cases.

He requested the quarters concerned to ensure the availability of sanitizers and masks at bus stands, especially in each public transport and passengers without mask should not be allowed to board into the vehicle.

