Around 400 new Leprosy cases registered Countrywide annually: Experts

Every year, approximately 400 new Leprosy cases were registered all over Pakistan and 342 new Leprosy cases were registered all over Pakistan in 2019 while Sindh has the largest number of Leprosy patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Every year, approximately 400 new Leprosy cases were registered all over Pakistan and 342 new Leprosy cases were registered all over Pakistan in 2019 while Sindh has the largest number of Leprosy patients.

These views were expressed by Leprosy experts including Chief Executive Officer Mervyn Lobo, Director Training Dr. Ali Murtaza and Director Human Resources & Administration Savio Pereira at a press briefing organized by Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) to mark World Leprosy Day 2020 at its head office, here on Saturday.

They said that as many as 143 new cases were reported from Sindh in 2018, which accounts for 42 per cent.

On national level, Karachi accounts for 59 per cent of the leprosy cases whereas KPK accounts 11 per cent, Punjab accounts nine per cent, they added.

CEO Mervyn Lobo revealed that so far, 58,490 cases were registered across Pakistan out of which 99 per cent received treatment.

He said "Leprosy situation in Pakistan is encouraging and the new Leprosy cases are less than one per cent in every 100,000 patients under treatment are less than one in every 10,000 disability ratio is less than one in 100,000 and among children cases disability rate is 0 per cent".

It may be noted here that MALC has been working to eliminate Leprosy from Pakistan for the last sixty years.

Dr. Ali Murtaza in his remarks said that according to WHO's strategy for 2016 - 2020, three targets have been set which are Zero Transmission, Zero Disability in children cases, Zero Discrimination.

He said that we all need to work hard to achieve these targets so that Leprosy could be eradicated.

"The key to zero disability is early detection and treatment; Leprosy can be treated by Multi Drug Therapy from 6 to 12 months depending on its type", he added.

He further said that after Leprosy control, in order to continue surveillance and to ensure leprosy services in the field, additional disciplines were added which include Tuberculosis and Blindness control, Maternal Child Health Care (MCHC) along with Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID) programs to tackle the situation.

He said that we feel privileged to acknowledge the support of the Provincial Governments along with our corporate partners and international donors for the cause.

He said that so far, MALC has treated 221165 TB patients,among them over 89,000 were sputum positive which can cause spreading the disease, they are now leading a healthy life.

Likewise, we have facilitated 200,000 eye patients Free of Charge among them 4,000 Cataract surgeries were also performed through our base hospitals and surgical eye camps, he said.

He said " Every year more than 100,000 children are screened for refractive errors and Vitamin A Capsules were given to those who have deficiencies".

Three years back, we also initiated Community Based Inclusive Development program along with Mother and Child Health Care program in the selected project areas, he said.

After Leprosy control, in order to continue surveillance and to ensure leprosy services in the field, additional disciplines were added which include Tuberculosis and Blindness control, Maternal Child Health Care (MCHC) along with Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID) programs to tackle the situation.

He said "Leprosy Control does not mean that it has been eradicated despite all of the achievements there are still many cases who can infect others".

"They need to be detected early so that they can be treated to stop further spread of the disease", he added.

He pointed out that this year 512 Leprosy patients are under treatment and on medication. It is important to mention here that though even there has been a decline in new cases after Leprosy Control but it has been at a very slow pace, he said.

Board of Director, Administrative Staff and Leprosy patient were also present on the occasion.