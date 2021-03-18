Around 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered daily: Faisal Sultan

Prime Minister's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that around 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine is being administered to the citizens on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that around 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine is being administered to the citizens on daily basis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that third batch of 500,000 more consignment doses developed by Chinese drug maker Sinopharm vaccine has also reached Pakistan yesterday.

He informed that more than 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country since the country began its immunisation drive.

He said Federal government has been distributing COVID-19 vaccination doses to all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir on equal basis.

He further explained that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had decided to allow people aged 70 years and above, who have registered themselves on the helpline 1166, to walk into any vaccination center to get inoculated against Covid-19.

Citizens above the age of 70 can directly visit to any nearest vaccination centre along with their CNICs for COVID vaccination, he added.

Currently, we are vaccinating the healthcare workers and people over the age 60 and 70,he added.

Pakistan has so far received three batches of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, he said, adding, besides the delivery from China, Pakistan is also on the list to receive 17,160,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the global COVAX platform.

We have placed an order for the purchase of CanSino Biologics Inc.'s single-dose vaccine and preparations are underway, he mentioned.

"The positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health, he added.

To a question, he said that every citizen should realize their responsibility and get vaccine as it is safe for public after Scientific trials.