Around 5,000 beds reserved for dengue patients in Punjab: Hassan Khawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Hassan Khawar on Wednesday hoped that the dengue epidemic is expected to surrender its hold in Punjab in next few days.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that more than 5,000 adequate beds are available for dengue patients.The spray against larva and awareness campaign was continued by the teams of District Health Department for the prevention of Dengue fever in Punjab since the start of season, he added.

He said that Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to control the dengue virus.Around 4 lacs houses were analyzed during the ongoing campaign against Dengue.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that under the strict instructions of CM Usman Buzdar the health department was working hard to overcome the influx of Coronavirus and Dengue patients in the province.

He said that Punjab government is providing free treatment, including medicines and laboratory tests, to people suffering from the dengue disease.

Provincial government was trying its level best to improve the overall health system for citizens, particularly women and children by providing universal access to affordable, quality, essential health services.

He added that development of infrastructure in Punjab was being carried out as per international standards and work on district development projects was being carried out at a steady pace.