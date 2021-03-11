UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 6,213 People Get COVID-19 Jabs In District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:02 PM

Around 6,213 people get COVID-19 jabs in district

As many as 6,213 people including senior citizens have got themselves vaccinated against the lethal corona virus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched in first week of the last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 6,213 people including senior citizens have got themselves vaccinated against the lethal corona virus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched in first week of the last month.

"The vaccination drive is being carried out simultaneously at different centers," District Health Officer Dr Jawad Khalid told APP.

Sharing details, he said as many as 268 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 182 at THQ Murree, 290 at THQ Kahuta, 228 at THQ Gujar Khan, 154 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 291 THQ,Kallar Sayda, 996 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 1324 Holy Family Hospital,657 DHQ Hospital,1375 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,116 Govt T.B sanatorium Samli and 332 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex.

He informed that the vaccine was also being administered at newly established centers at Tehsil office(TO) Taxila, TO Kalar syeda,TO Gujar Khan, TO Kotli Sattian,TO Murree,TO Potohar town,TO kahuta and Red Crescent center in Rawalpindi to cover the maximum number of the people having symptoms of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner office on Thursday informed that the district has received 14780 confirmed cases so far since the pandemic began.

"104,575 suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 14,780 cases were tested positive, who were provided the required treatment and 12,428 discharged after recovery "he said.

The administration informed that results of 774 people were awaited while 90,984 were tested negative.

"Presently 48 C virus confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 16 belonged to Rawal Town,14 Potahar town, 9 Rawalpindi cantt , 4 Gujar Khan, 3 Kahuta, and one from Kalar Syeda and Murree each," he added.

He said that 344 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

/395

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From Government

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

21 minutes ago

San Marino May Consider Vaccinating Italian Commut ..

1 minute ago

Germany Reiterates Commitment to Atomic Phaseout P ..

1 minute ago

SBBU organizes discussion program on democratic de ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.