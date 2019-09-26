Around one million people suffer malaria every year in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Nearly one million people in Pakistan suffer Malaria every year, but the viral disease could never capture attention of the government, sources said on Wednesday

They said dengue affected few thousands while Malaria affects 1 million Pakistanis every year.They said part of Balochistan province and Fata are more vulnerable to malaria out-break.The sources said that the government centre point of attention these days is dengue and it has left malaria at the assistance of international donors.

Making comparison, the sources said a total of 1 million people suffer malaria disease every year whereas the ratio of dengue is few thousands.

The sources said despite the grave situation of malaria, no special campaign could be run to create awareness among people so far.

National Aids Program provides malaria treatment facility at around 72 districts of the country while the rest are at the mercy of the viral diseases.National Aids Program Pakistan Manager Dr Abdul Baseer Khan Achakzai said threat of malaria to human life is manifolds as compared to dengue.

It's a silent killer which could never be diagnosed timely. He said five out of 10 patients died because of wrong treatment.He said there are some simple precautionary measures in dengue whereas malaria has more complications. The annual suffering ratio of malaria in Pakistan is 1 million and a total of 5 billion people suffer this disease every year globally.