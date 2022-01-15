Arrangements finalize for five-day polio campaign in Tank: DHO

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) ::District Health Officer Dr. Ihsanullah Bittani Saturday said that all the arrangements have been completed in district for the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from January 17 to 21.

The Pakistan Army, FC South, local police and district administration are providing full support to the Health Department Tank for full proof security of polio teams and other matters.

Dr. Ihsanullah Bittani said that 93580 children would be vaccinated during the polio campaign for which 522 teams have been formed.

He further said that eradication of polio is common to all of us and it is the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams in the five-day polio campaign and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio, so that we can provide a healthy society to our future generations, including protecting them from disability.

The DHO has urged civil society to take part in this polio campaign to build a healthy society, so that we can all work together to save the society from the dangerous polio virus.