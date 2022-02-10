Arrangements finalized for anti-polio campaign from February 28: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan said that advance arrangements have been made to achieve 100 per cent results of the anti-polio campaign going to be started from February 28

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan said that advance arrangements have been made to achieve 100 per cent results of the anti-polio campaign going to be started from February 28.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that 566,000 kids of under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that 1698 polio teams would be formed to visit door to door, railway stations, bus stands and other public places to get 100 percent results.

The DC Salman Khan directed health department to organize special training sessions for the polio teams and also asked them to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign and get services of media, local notables and Ulema for this purpose.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams in order to protect future of their kids.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed, Representative of WHO Dr Muhammad Arshad and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.