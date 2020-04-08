UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Inspected At Isolation Wards In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Arrangements inspected at isolation wards in Dir Lower

Deputy Commissioner and additional secretary health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday visited isolation wards and quarantine centre established for handling of corona patients and inspected arrangements

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner and additional secretary health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday visited isolation wards and quarantine centre established for handling of corona patients and inspected arrangements.

They took round of the isolation wards of corona at THQ Hospital Chakdara and quarantine centre at University Public school and Aghush Centre at Gul Abad Chakdara and DHQ Hospital Timergera.

They were briefed about overall performance, steps taken by the District Administration and Health Department, facilitates at isolation wards.

The Deputy Commissioner directed DHO Dir Lower to purchase all relevant and required items on urgent basis to effectively care the virus patients.

They also directed for ensuring that staff had taken all required measures for their safety and added that awareness should be taken among people by educating them on precautionary measures against coronavirus.

During the visit Additional Deputy Commissioner (Admin) Dir Lower Ishfaq Ahmad, AAC Adenzai, and MS DHQ Hospital Timergara Dr. Shaukat Ali were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dir Adenzai Timergara All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres defends WHO' ..

4 minutes ago

Police donate blood for Thalassaemia patients

4 minutes ago

French economy shrinks 6% in Q1: Bank of France

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

EU nations struggle to bridge bitter split over 'c ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.