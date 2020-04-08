Arrangements inspected at isolation wards in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner and additional secretary health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday visited isolation wards and quarantine centre established for handling of corona patients and inspected arrangements

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner and additional secretary health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday visited isolation wards and quarantine centre established for handling of corona patients and inspected arrangements.

They took round of the isolation wards of corona at THQ Hospital Chakdara and quarantine centre at University Public school and Aghush Centre at Gul Abad Chakdara and DHQ Hospital Timergera.

They were briefed about overall performance, steps taken by the District Administration and Health Department, facilitates at isolation wards.

The Deputy Commissioner directed DHO Dir Lower to purchase all relevant and required items on urgent basis to effectively care the virus patients.

They also directed for ensuring that staff had taken all required measures for their safety and added that awareness should be taken among people by educating them on precautionary measures against coronavirus.

During the visit Additional Deputy Commissioner (Admin) Dir Lower Ishfaq Ahmad, AAC Adenzai, and MS DHQ Hospital Timergara Dr. Shaukat Ali were also present on the occasion.