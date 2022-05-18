UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Reviewed For Polio Drive

May 18, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by CEO District Health Authority Dr Afzal Bhili, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Ahmed Nasir, Dr Shehzad Iqbal, Focal Person Tanveer Ahmed, WHO Representative Dr Rana Farhan Sajid, UNICEF representative Muhammed Ali Arsalan and officials of relevant departments.

DC Imran Qureshi, while reviewing a five-day polio drive in the district starting May 23, directed the health officials to make the campaign a success.

Imran Qureshi said camps would be set up in the drive besides transit teams while police personnel would also be present there.

DHO Dr Wasim Mirza said 762,472 would be vaccinated, adding that 1,941 mobile teams would go doorto door, 133 teams for rural and Primary health centers and hospitals while 69 transit teamswill be on duty.

