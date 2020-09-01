Arrangements reviewed for upcoming anti-polio campaign in Bajaur

Deputy Commissioner Fiyaz Sherpao on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fiyaz Sherpao on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the area.

The meeting was attended among others by District Police Officer(DPO) Shahzada Kokab Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan, Distric Health Officer(DHO) Dr Adnan, representatives of WHO and officials of departments concerned.

The DPO briefed the meeting about measures taken for provision of security to polio workers.

The deputy commissioner said that all arrangements had been made to make the polio campaign a complete success and to get each child upto five years age vaccinated.

He also appealed parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated to protect them from the crippling disease.