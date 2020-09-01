UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Reviewed For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:53 PM

Arrangements reviewed for upcoming anti-polio campaign in Bajaur

Deputy Commissioner Fiyaz Sherpao on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fiyaz Sherpao on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the area.

The meeting was attended among others by District Police Officer(DPO) Shahzada Kokab Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan, Distric Health Officer(DHO) Dr Adnan, representatives of WHO and officials of departments concerned.

The DPO briefed the meeting about measures taken for provision of security to polio workers.

The deputy commissioner said that all arrangements had been made to make the polio campaign a complete success and to get each child upto five years age vaccinated.

He also appealed parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated to protect them from the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Police Polio All From

Recent Stories

SEC approves new organisational structure of Polic ..

10 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Kushner says it is possible 22 Arab sta ..

25 minutes ago

PCB resumes post-corona careful cricket activities

25 minutes ago

All Pakistan Imran Khan Memorial football matches ..

2 minutes ago

Environmental Movement Extinction Rebellion Resume ..

2 minutes ago

Guinea opposition vows new protests over Conde re- ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.