Arrangements To Make Polio Campaign A Success In Kurram District Finalized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:14 PM

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) ::The district administration Kurram Saturday held a meeting and finalized arrangements for the upcoming polio campaign scheduled from March 29.

A total of 222 teams have been formed including 171 mobile, 33 health centers, 10 at check posts and eight in hospitals to administer the polio drops to children below age of five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Naeem Khan, District Health Officer Dr Ataullah and Dr Shujaat Hussain said to get rid of polio was everyone's responsibility and the citizens should support the government in that regard.

They said it was a good omen that the people of Kurram district had a significant contribution to make the polio campaign a success.

They said the government was using its all available resources for the welfare of people.

