UrduPoint.com

Arrival Of WHO Experts For Inspection Of Sputnik V Being Agreed - Gamaleya

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Arrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Being Agreed - Gamaleya

The arrival of experts from the World Health Organisation to production sites of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being agreed, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The arrival of experts from the World Health Organisation to production sites of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being agreed, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center, said on Wednesday.

"They were supposed to arrive within one or two months, this issue is being agreed," Logunov told reporters.

Related Topics

World Russia From

Recent Stories

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakist ..

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

24 minutes ago
 Overcome the challenges of online schooling with H ..

Overcome the challenges of online schooling with HUAWEI WiFi AX2 home router

31 minutes ago
 New York Attorney Files Motion to Compel Trumps to ..

New York Attorney Files Motion to Compel Trumps to Testify in Financial Investig ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry for all out efforts to complete low-cost ..

Ministry for all out efforts to complete low-cost project in Alipur Frash

6 minutes ago
 Price of Urals Oil Exceeds $87 per Barrel for Firs ..

Price of Urals Oil Exceeds $87 per Barrel for First Time Since October 2014 - Ar ..

6 minutes ago
 108 road accidents occurred so far in Muzaffargarh ..

108 road accidents occurred so far in Muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.