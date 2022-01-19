Arrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Being Agreed - Gamaleya

The arrival of experts from the World Health Organisation to production sites of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being agreed, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The arrival of experts from the World Health Organisation to production sites of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being agreed, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center, said on Wednesday.

"They were supposed to arrive within one or two months, this issue is being agreed," Logunov told reporters.