As Pakistan Gets 0.5m Sinopharm Doses; Cansino Trials Show "encouraging" Results

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:52 PM

As Pakistan gets 0.5m Sinopharm doses; Cansino trials show

As the first batch of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines landed in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi disclosed that another Chinese vaccine going through phase-III trials in Pakistan had shown "very encouraging" results

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :As the first batch of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines landed in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi disclosed that another Chinese vaccine going through phase-III trials in Pakistan had shown "very encouraging" results.

"Here (in Pakistan), China and Pakistan had started experiments for a vaccine Trials are complete�The preliminary reports are very encouraging," the foreign minister told media quoting SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, after formally receiving the first shipment of the vaccine at Nur Khan Airbase.

He said both China and Pakistan were "moving ahead" on Cansino vaccine and "if we get success, it will be an encouraging news for the people and the frontline health workers." Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood also attended the event.

He said as the vaccines started rolling out, the people particularly in old age group or with other some preconditions would feel safe.

Qureshi said that China had once again shown its exemplary friendship. As the year 2021 marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of bilateral ties, the government had comprehensive plans to celebrate the year in a befitting manner.

On behalf of the people, government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign minister thanked the Chinese government particularly President Xi Jinping for the gift.

He said Pakistan was the first country to get the vaccine. He also thanked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who, in January had committed to provide 0.5 million doses of vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use.

He said since the day Pakistan started fighting COVID-19, China stood by it and sent its medical team as well as supplies.

"Our friendship is people-centric and this is the beauty of a relation," the foreign minister remarked.

He also spoke high of Pakistan Air Force for sending a special aircraft to carry the vaccine. Besides, he said the nation was indebted to the PAF's remarkable performance on February 27 to safeguard the national sovereignty against Indian aggression.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said Pakistan was the first country to receive the vaccine from China.

Highlighting the excellent bilateral ties, the ambassador said China kept Pakistan in its priority to supply vaccine. He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for approval of the Sinopharm's use in the country and also appreciated the country's solidarity with China during COVID-19.

The envoy reiterated his country's willingness to continue contributing to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

