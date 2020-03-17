As the global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nears 180,000, with the death toll amounting to 7,057, countries keep imposing new travel restrictions

As the global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) nears 180,000, with the death toll amounting to 7,057, countries keep imposing new travel restrictions. At the same time, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, remains optimistic, expressing the belief that the pandemic is controllable and calling for testing every suspicious case. Reassuringly, Tedros told a virtual press conference on Monday that almost $19 million had already been donated to the recently-created Solidarity Response Fund.

The first cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Liberia, Tanzania and on the Bahama islands. The first deaths have been registered in Guatemala, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Bahrain.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll surged by 349 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,158. The country has registered slightly less than 28,000 cases so far.

Iran, which ranks third among the worst affected countries, registered 129 fatalities over the same period of time, and the death toll now amounts to 853. Apart from that, 1,053 new cases of the disease were confirmed, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 14,991.

As for China, where the infection originated, the country registered only 16 new cases, most of which are imported, and 14 new deaths over the past 24 hours. Not only the Civil Aviation Administration of China said it had evacuated over 1,000 Chinese citizens from countries with tough epidemiological situations since March 4, but the country keeps providing assistance to Italy, with President Xi Jinping pledging to send another group of medical experts, as well as medical products, to the European nation.

TRAVEL BANS, QUARANTINES AND OTHER MEASURES

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Monday a 30-day ban on all non-essential travel to the European Union to contain the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease, although exemptions will be made for EU citizens returning home and health care workers.

The Russian government has decided to introduce a ban on entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons over fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease, from March 18 until May 1, as the country's COVID-19 total has climbed to 93. Apart from that, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned on Monday all the outdoors entertainment events in the city until April 10, limiting the maximum number of indoors events participants to 50.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy banned all entrance for foreigners beginning on Monday and suspended schools, universities and public events through April 3 to proactively prevent the virus from taking hold in the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday restriction of movement across the country, expected to last at least two weeks. He also said that EU and Schengen Area borders would be closed from Tuesday for at least 30 days.

The Montenegrin government has decided to restrict entrance for all foreign nationals to the country, which is currently the only European nation with no COVID-19 cases registered. It has also suspended international air travel.

Canada, Argentina and Georgia will ban all foreign citizens from entering the country amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

The Czech government is imposing a nation-wide quarantine from Monday to March 24 in the country, where a state of emergency has already been declared since last week.

Peru is also entering a 15-day quarantine, with borders being closed and international flights being canceled, President Martin Vizcarra announced, following the confirmation of more than 70 cases.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said that his country declared quarantine in seven states, including Caracas, to contain the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine envisions that citizens will have to stay at home, and classes at schools and universities will be suspended.

All passengers of international flights arriving in Beijing must undergo 14-day quarantine in specially designated hotels at their own expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Embassy in China said on Monday.

South Korea on Monday extended special quarantine measures on all travelers arriving from Europe in a bid to curb the import of coronavirus cases, as the health authorities continue to struggle with community spread inside the country.

El Salvador, which has not registered any cases of the coronavirus disease on its soil so far, has introduced a mandatory paid quarantine for pregnant women and people over 60 years old.

Algeria will suspend air and sea travel to European nations and is ready to assist Algerians return from abroad.

Greece said on Monday� that people arriving in the country from abroad would be placed in a two-week quarantine, while retail stores would be shut effective on Wednesday. The Greek police said that 127 people had been arrested since March 12 for violating the measures for containing the epidemics.

The US Africa Command announced that this year's edition of the annual African Lion military exercise would be canceled.

The European Court of Human Rights has canceled its scheduled hearings until the end of April, as part of a range of emergency measures announced on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the US Supreme Court on Monday to cancel oral arguments on pending cases scheduled in March, while allowing justices to hold conferences by phone.

The Russian Ministry of Sport has decided to cancel all the international sports events on the country's territory from Monday until a special authorization.

Sunday's municipal elections in France saw a record low turnout due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, pushing opposition politicians to demand the delay of the second round, which is scheduled for next Sunday.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe announced officially that it would cancel the spring session, expected to be held from April 20-24.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has set up a partnership with Japan that will unveil speed coronavirus tests in April, the sovereign wealth fund's head announced Monday. The project will see suspected coronavirus patients being tested within 30 minutes.

RDIF also said it had agreed with several countries on Russian technologies usage in the COVID-19 fight, and it had received a grant from the United Arab Emirates for continuing effort to develop a vaccine.

The Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to reduce the Eurasian Economic Union import tariffs on medical products that are used for COVID-19 fight and prevention. In some cases, the tariffs will be reduced to zero.