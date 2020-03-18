As the global number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has exceeded 185,000, with the death toll surpassing 7,300, the leaders of the European Union member states have supported the European Commission's offer to impose a 30-day ban on non-essential travel to the the EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) As the global number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has exceeded 185,000, with the death toll surpassing 7,300, the leaders of the European Union member states have supported the European Commission's offer to impose a 30-day ban on non-essential travel to the the EU. Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler predicted on Tuesday that the pandemic could go on for two years and develop in waves.

The first fatalities caused by the coronavirus disease have been registered in Brazil and Malaysia.

France's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by more than 1,000 over the past 24 hours, reaching 7,730, and the death toll has climbed to 175.

Italy's death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 345 over the past 24 hours, reaching 2,503, while the total number of cases (including fatalities and those who have recovered) has exceeded 31,500. The death toll growth keeps slowing down, as the number of new fatalities totaled 349 on Monday and 368 on the previous day.

China has registered only 21 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, of which only one is domestic.

South Korea has registered 84 new cases of the coronavirus disease, which raises the number of confirmed cases to 8,320. As many as 81 fatalities have been registered so far.

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 total rose on Tuesday by 26 percent to 1,950 from 1,543 the day before.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Belgium has increased by 185 over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 1,243. The death toll stands at 10.

The European Investment Bank, the EU's lending arm, said it was ready to mobilize up to 40 billion euros ($44.7 billion) to fight the economic crisis in the EU, caused the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The UK government will allocate 330 billion pounds ($398.54 billion) to support the national business amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday an allocation of 200 billion euros to protect the national economy.

US social media giant Facebook established a $100 million fund targeting 30,000 small businesses with aid to weather the economic slowdown due to COVID-19.

The US Federal Reserve is stepping into the commercial paper market with a $10 billion funding from the US Treasury to free up any cash crunch from the coronavirus that could threaten day-to-day funding for businesses.

The Italian government ruled on Tuesday that all Italian citizens returning to the country from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms of COVID-19.

The Philippines, Moldova, Ecuador, and Bosnia and Herzegovina have declared a state of emergency.

Belgium has entered a total quarantine, restricting citizens movement.

Russia's diplomatic missions suspend visa processing and issuance for foreign citizens, including electronic visas, the Foreign Ministry announced in line with temporary restrictions on foreign nationals and stateless persons' entry.

The Russian Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday its decision to close for visitors cinemas, museums and theaters that are under its jurisdiction due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country. Similar measures will be introduced in Egypt.

The Ukrainian cabinet decided to suspend bus, air and rail services, as well as subway operation from March 18 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Apart from that, the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday backed a law on fines and stricter criminal punishment for breaching quarantine.

The Mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, announced a ban of dining in all of the US capital's bars and restaurants to stop the spread of COVID-19. San Francisco Mayor London Breed approved an order requiring city residents to remain in their homes to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

However, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that a a nationwide lockdown in the United States would not be needed.

All events scheduled to take place in Trafalgar Square in London have been canceled until further notice after the UK government issued new measures advising against all mass public gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday.

The new measures may reportedly be partly based on a a fresh academic study that predicted 250,000 deaths if ministers did not take stronger action.

Greece imposed a ban on non-EU member states citizens.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared quarantine throughout the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Jordan's government has introduced restrictions on state and private companies operation, also banning movement between cities across the country and calling on citizens to avoid leaving home.

Indonesia will suspends its visa-free regime for foreigners for a month starting on March 20.

Sweden will close all educational institutions for learners aged 16 and older beginning on March 18 over the COVID-19 pandemic, students are to be transferred to distance learning.

Neighboring Denmark has introduced a ban on all public events with over 10 participants.

Finland has announced it will restrict movement through its borders for the period between March 19 and April 13.

India has banned entry for all passengers arriving from Afghanistan, Malaysia and the Philippines as a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday.

The Azerbaijani government has closed entrance to the country's capital of Baku for the period from March 19 to 29 due to the threat of the coronavirus disease spread.

Tunisia is suspending international flights and closing land borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyrgyzstan is suspending entry of foreigners amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Armenia introduced on Tuesday a ban on arrival of citizens from 16 European and Asian countries.

The coronavirus disease outbreak has prompted a delay of the UK-EU trade talks, scheduled for Wednesday. However, London expects to share a draft version of the free trade agreement with Brussels "in the near future," according to the UK government.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has postponed its annual television awards ceremonies, the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards, scheduled for April 26 and May 17 respectively, until later this year.

The Moscow International Film Festival, due to be held in the Russian capital from April 22-29, has been postponed to an uncertain date.

UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 tournament until the next year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

The French Open � a major tennis tournament � has been delayed to September 20 from May 24 due to the coronavirus.

The South American Football Confederation's Copa America (America Cup) has been postponed until the next summer.

The European Union of Gymnastics has decided to cancel four European championships in various gymnastic disciplines.

The Russian Football Union said on Tuesday it suspended all its competitions from March 17 to April 10 due to the threat of the coronavirus disease.

Russian private medical company Invitro told Sputnik on Tuesday it would offer COVID-19 tests starting in mid-April. The company expects the test results to take two days or more to come back, with the price for taking a test set to be close to the cost price.

Efforts are currently underway to develop self-tests for COVID-19, a World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe official said on Tuesday.

The European Union expects a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, which is being developed in Europe, to come into the market by the fall, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Chinese scientists have begun a recruitment drive for volunteers to take part in clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness of newly developed vaccines, Wang Junzhi, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said during a press conference on Tuesday.