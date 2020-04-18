UrduPoint.com
Asia Virus Latest: Lockdown Hampers Cyclone Relief, Cruise Ship Leaves Australia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - Lockdown hinders Vanuatu cyclone relief - Vanuatu's drastic virus lockdown is hindering critical relief efforts to rebuild the island country after it was pummelled by Tropical Cyclone Harold, aid agencies said

Nearly two weeks after the deadly monster storm barrelled through the South Pacific, local media reported that newly homeless families were still sleeping in the open.

Nearly two weeks after the deadly monster storm barrelled through the South Pacific, local media reported that newly homeless families were still sleeping in the open.

Foreign aid distribution has been hampered by strict quarantine requirements after Vanuatu -- one of the few remaining countries without confirmed COVID-19 infections -- closed its borders.

Aid agencies said around a third of the country's 300,000 people were in need of emergency shelter.

- Thai premier mocked after cash appeal - An appeal to Thailand's 20 richest tycoons for help in easing the impact of the pandemic has been mocked online by social media users, who accused the kingdom's premier of running a "beggar government".

"These billionaires influence the Thai economy -- I will ask them to play a key role in helping the country," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a televised address Friday, adding that an open letter would be issued next week.

Thailand's tourism and export-reliant economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the state bank predicting growth will contract by a 22-year low of five percent this year.

- Indonesia's flag carrier slashes salaries - Indonesia's national carrier Garuda said it was cutting employee salaries by up to 50 percent to keep the company afloat as the pandemic ravages the airline industry.

- Virus cruise ship leaves Australia - After more than three weeks stranded in Australian waters, the Artania cruise ship set sail for Germany on Saturday to cheers by locals and relief from officials who had been keen to see the virus-stricken vessel leave the country.

The ship left Fremantle with a skeleton crew cleared to pilot the ship to Germany, and will first ferry about 300 staff and 11 passengers Indonesia before heading for Europe, Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan told media.

Most of its passengers had already been flown home after the ship docked on March 27.

- Singapore infections surge - Singapore announced more than 900 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, a new record high, with nearly all infections traced to packed dormitories housing foreign workers.

The affluent city-state had initially been held as a gold standard in the global fight against COVID-19, but a surge in the number of cases has left the government scrambling to contain the spread.

Around 200,000 mostly South Asian workers live in 43 dorms across the island, forming an essential part of the country's workforce.

