UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Bomb As Virus Fears Fuel Global Turmoil

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Asian markets bomb as virus fears fuel global turmoil

Asian markets spiralled downwards Friday, extending a collapse in New York and Europe that has wiped trillions of dollars off valuations as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world with the WHO warning the deadly epidemic was now at a "decisive point"

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Asian markets spiralled downwards Friday, extending a collapse in New York and Europe that has wiped trillions of dollars off valuations as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world with the WHO warning the deadly epidemic was now at a "decisive point".

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Seoul were among the bourses that fell more than three percent while Jakarta was hammered more than four percent.

The casualties have put equities around the world on course to record their worst week since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago as investors run to the hills on fears the virus will smash the global economy.

And while the panic has already caused a bloodbath on trading floors, there are warnings there could be worse to come.

The Dow suffered its worst points loss on record, shedding almost 1,200 points, while its 4.4 percent drop marked the worst performance in two years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tanked more than four percent, with London, Frankfurt and Paris all posting losses of more than three percent.

The VIX "fear" index is now at its highest level since 2011 during the European debt crisis.

President Donald Trump blamed the market plunge on the media coverage of the coronavirus and worries about Democrats winning the White House race.

The heavy selling came as authorities in California said they were monitoring some 8,400 people for COVID-19 after officials confirmed a woman had contracted it without travelling to any of the outbreak-hit regions.

"Even though the market is pricing in the fear of economic issues and disease hitting the US, we haven't actually seen the emergence of clusters" in the US, Steve Englander of Standard Chartered told Bloomberg TV. "Once that happens we will see another sell-off." After Thursday's battering, Asia picked up the baton. Tokyo tanked 3.7 percent, Shanghai dived 3.7 percent, Seoul gave up 3.3 percent and Sydney dropped 3.3 percent.

Hong Kong retreated 2.9 percent, while Singapore sank 3.1 percent, Jakarta dived 4.1 percent and Bangkok lost 3.4 percent.

Mumbai was 3.1 percent down and Manila eased 2.5 percent, with Wellington 1.5 percent in the red.

The losses have seen many markets lose around a tenth of their value in just a week.

- 'Decisive point' - The rush to safety has also seen the dollar surge against most higher-yielding, riskier currencies, with the New Zealand dollar, the South African rand and the Russian ruble all more than one percent lower.

Australia's dollar, the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee were also sharply down. But the dollar was well off against the safe-haven yen.

The virus has now killed 2,856 people and infected more than 83,000 worldwide, with an increasing number of new cases being reported each day.

Lithuania, New Zealand and Nigeria on Friday reported their first cases, as officials around the world move to contain the outbreak in their countries as fears of a global pandemic grow.

The operator of Tokyo's Disneyland and DisneySea closed the parks for around two weeks, while Saudi Arabia banned pilgrims from visiting Islam's holiest sites as the number of deaths jumped in neighbouring Iran. Japan and Iraq have also ordered the closure of schools.

"We're at a decisive point," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva. "If you act aggressively now, you can contain this virus, you can prevent people getting sick, you can save lives." The rate of increase in China continues to fall and there are signs the country is slowly creaking back to life with shops reopening, including Starbucks, which has resumed operations at all its outlets.

But Moody's Analytics said the regional economy faced severe repercussions.

"With economic activity in China severely depleted by the virus, the repercussions will flow through to the rest of the region," it said in a commentary.

Crude prices were again hit, with both main contracts losing more than two percent, on expectations the crisis will put a massive dent in demand. Oil has now fallen more than 20 percent since the start of the year.

Investors are keeping an eye on central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, hoping for monetary easing measures, while governments are also facing pressure to provide support.

- Key figures around 0710 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 3.7 percent at 21,142.96 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 2.9 percent at 26,012.10 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 3.7 percent at 2,880.30 (close) Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.90 from 109.69 at 2200 GMT Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1000 from $1.0998 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2879 from $1.2886 Euro/pound: UP at 85.42 pence from 85.34 pence Brent Crude: DOWN 2.7 percent at $50.79 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.3 percent at $45.55New York - Dow: DOWN 4.4 percent at 25,766.64 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 3.5 percent at 6,796.30 (close)

Related Topics

India World Iran Dollar Russia Europe China White House Iraq Oil Trump Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Geneva Bangkok York New York Japan Saudi Arabia Nigeria Democrats Women Market Media TV All From Race Asia New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

1 minute ago

Seven years old girl dies in road mishap in Sargod ..

39 seconds ago

2 killed, several others injured in bus-motorcycle ..

40 seconds ago

Austria Implements 26 Investment Projects in Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition: Min ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib: p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.