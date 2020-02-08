Assistant Commissioner Charsadda visits the District Social Welfare Office

Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Rafya Qayyum on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah visited the School for the Blind and Welfare Home for Orphans and Depressed Children at the District Social Welfare Office Charsadda

Social Welfare Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan was also present on the occasion. Assistant Commissioner Rafya Qayyum listened to staff problems and inquired about the children's well-being.

Assistant Commissioner Rafya issued special instructions for improving educational activities and better care of children.