Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Visits The District Social Welfare Office

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Rafya Qayyum on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah visited the School for the Blind and Welfare Home for Orphans and Depressed Children at the District Social Welfare Office Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Rafya Qayyum on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah visited the school for the Blind and Welfare Home for Orphans and Depressed Children at the District Social Welfare Office Charsadda.

Social Welfare Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan was also present on the occasion. Assistant Commissioner Rafya Qayyum listened to staff problems and inquired about the children's well-being.

Assistant Commissioner Rafya issued special instructions for improving educational activities and better care of children.

