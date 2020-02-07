Assistant Commissioner Taxila inspects facilities at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital

Assistant Commissioner Taxila Friday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila, and carried out inspection of different departments and wards

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Taxila Friday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila, and carried out inspection of different departments and wards.

According to a handout issued here, the AC checked the availability of medicines and condition of medical equipment installed in the hospital.

He also reviewed the arrangements made for anti dengue drive and asked about the indoor and outdoor surveillance being carried out in the adjacent areas.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent of the hospital briefed the AC about the anti-dengue drive and facilities being provided to the patients visiting the hospital.

The AC said that as the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals, no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He also took round of different wards of the hospital and inquired after health of the patients admitted in the hospital