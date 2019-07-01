UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Association Releases 20 Crucial Scientific And Engineering Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Association releases 20 crucial scientific and engineering problems

China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) has released 20 crucial scientific and engineering problems that are key to technological and industrial innovation

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) has released 20 crucial scientific and engineering problems that are key to technological and industrial innovation.

The CAST has launched a campaign to solicit and publish major scientific and engineering problems since 2018.

"It is vital to promoting the development of science and technology and also an important opportunity for the innovation in China and the world," said Liu Jiaqi, an academician of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The 20 problems, released Saturday, include "exploration of new ways of laser fusion" and "catalytic reaction mechanism of monatomic catalyst.""Solving these scientific and technical problems will not only change our human lives, but also support and guide the development and progress of human society in the future," said Du Shanyi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Related Topics

World Technology China Guide Progress 2018

Recent Stories

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

18 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

24 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

25 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.