AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin Ahmed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Head of the Cataract Department at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Prof. Dr. Sabihuddin Ahmed, has said that with the help of generous donors, AST doctors perform almost 6,000 free-of-cost cataract surgeries per month at their six hospitals.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said that the national cataract surgical rate had increased sharply up to 5,307 surgeries per million people, more than double the 2002 rate.

Although Pakistan has made significant strides in expanding cataract treatment services, considerable gaps remain, particularly in rural and underserved areas, he said.

Dr Sabihuddin emphasised that to achieve the projected demand by 2030, at least 1.84 million cataract surgeries were required each year, as the backlog of untreated cases runs in the millions.

He said that the private sector performed 42.4 percent of cataract surgeries in Pakistan, NGOs 39.9 per cent, and the government sector 17.7 per cent, indicating a noteworthy gap in public healthcare provision.

The head of the AST cataract department attributed the problems, including cost barriers, diabetes, ageing, lack of awareness, malnutrition, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays, genetic predispositions, and late diagnosis.

He explained that cataract surgical services were predominantly available in urban areas, leaving many rural areas underserved.

“Also, there is a significant mismatch in the distribution of ophthalmologists, with many rural areas lacking access to qualified eye care professionals.”

Moreover, Dr Sabihuddin said that the cost of surgery was a major barrier for low-income people to access eye care services, particularly among women, rural residents, and the uneducated population.

He said that many public hospitals also faced the challenge of outdated equipment, long waiting lists, and insufficient resources, which hindered the delivery of timely and effective cataract treatment.

The cost of cataract surgery and related expenses in many private hospitals ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 100,000, he told.

He informed that despite having dedicated staff and state-of-the-art facilities, long queues of patients could be seen awaiting free cataract surgery, as the current facilities were insufficient.

He said nearly 80 per cent of patients receive free treatment in all trust-run hospitals in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit, while a hospital in Lahore will open by 2027 and provide services to nearly 20 million people.