AstraZeneca to Reduce Vaccine Deliveries to Poland Again - Official

AstraZeneca will once again cut the volume of COVID-19 vaccine doses to be supplied to Poland, Michal Kuczmierowski, the governmental agency of strategic reserves chief, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) AstraZeneca will once again cut the volume of COVID-19 vaccine doses to be supplied to Poland, Michal Kuczmierowski, the governmental agency of strategic reserves chief, said on Tuesday.

In March and early April, the company repeatedly reduced deliveries citing production and supply chain problems.

"268,000 vaccine doses by AstraZeneca were to have been delivered to Poland [this week]. However, according to the information that we have, we will receive 67,000 doses," Kuczmierowski said.

Poland uses four vaccines - by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson - and has so far administered over 10 million shots.

According to the data, about 6.6 million people got the first shot and 2.3 million Poles have been fully inoculated.