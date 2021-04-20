UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca To Reduce Vaccine Deliveries To Poland Again - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:02 PM

AstraZeneca to Reduce Vaccine Deliveries to Poland Again - Official

AstraZeneca will once again cut the volume of COVID-19 vaccine doses to be supplied to Poland, Michal Kuczmierowski, the governmental agency of strategic reserves chief, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) AstraZeneca will once again cut the volume of COVID-19 vaccine doses to be supplied to Poland, Michal Kuczmierowski, the governmental agency of strategic reserves chief, said on Tuesday.

In March and early April, the company repeatedly reduced deliveries citing production and supply chain problems.

"268,000 vaccine doses by AstraZeneca were to have been delivered to Poland [this week]. However, according to the information that we have, we will receive 67,000 doses," Kuczmierowski said.

Poland uses four vaccines - by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson - and has so far administered over 10 million shots.

According to the data, about 6.6 million people got the first shot and 2.3 million Poles have been fully inoculated.

Related Topics

Company Poland March April Million

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more resp ..

4 minutes ago

30 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested across Tur ..

16 seconds ago

Fire breaks out in cotton factory warehouse

18 seconds ago

Japan seeks swift release of journalist in Myanmar ..

19 seconds ago

Medical experts warns general public to take care ..

22 seconds ago

FCCI welcomes appointment of Shaukat Tareen as FM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.