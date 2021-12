AstraZeneca Vaccine Booster Dose Increases Antibody Level Against Omicron - Developer

A COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, significantly increases antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the vaccine-maker said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, significantly increases antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the vaccine-maker said on Thursday.

"AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S (Recombinant)) significantly boosted levels of antibodies against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) following a third dose booster, according to data from a new laboratory study," AstraZeneca said in a statement.