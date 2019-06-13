ASWS welfare organization prepares for healthcare to more rural population

The NGO, Apna Waada Apsay Welfare Organization, serving the people in various fields in Sindh especially in remote areas pledges to expand its network to provide free medical and health-related facilities to maximum rural and neglected population of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The NGO, Apna Waada Apsay Welfare Organization, serving the people in various fields in Sindh especially in remote areas pledges to expand its network to provide free medical and health-related facilities to maximum rural and neglected population of the province.

AWAS's President Kashif-ur-Rehman told APP that his organization was going to launch another series of free medical camps in the coastal areas of Sindh mainly in Thatta besides suburbs of Karachi. Hence, medical experts in different disciplines and medicine will be available free of cost. A large number of people including women and children were expected to be benefited.

Besides, he added, under its Prime Concern Project, the AWAS was working to provide safe drinking water by giving and installing free of cost hand-pumps in rural areas.

Already this welfare organization had provided and installed such hand-pumps in Gharo area of district Thatta, he said.

Kashif-ur-Rehman said the AWAS had been and would be distributing daily food stock (ration) to the poor families in different areas of the province.

During Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, this year, AWAS also made arrangements in the city for Iftar and dinner for the poor. Clean and hygienic environment was maintained at these camps where around 13000 people dinned during the holy month, and enjoyed fruit and delicious food.