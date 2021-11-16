At Least 10,000 Australians Seek Compensation for Damage From COVID Vaccination - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) At least 10,000 Australians intend to sue the country's government for health damage from COVID-19 vaccination, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, Services Australia, an executive agency of the country's government, plans to create in December an internet portal for claims of over $5,000 from those who have suffered health damage or lost income as a result of COVID-19 vaccines. The aim will be to obtain adequate compensation from the Australian authorities.

Australia's Therapeutic Drugs Administration recorded 78,880 cases of negative effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination, the Sydney Morning Herald stressed.

The newspaper noted that in most cases, COVID-19 vaccines had minor side effects, including headaches, nausea and arm pain. However, the government will reportedly need at least $50,000 to compensate 10,000 people.

According to experts, significant heart and brain damage can result in compensation for thousands or even millions of Dollars, since some victims need round-the-clock care, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

To date, Australia has administered over 37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 74% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

