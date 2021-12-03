At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo party

At least 17 people who came down with Covid-19 after a Christmas party gathering over 100 guests in Oslo last week are suspected of having the Omicron variant, city officials said on Friday

"So far 60 people have tested positive (for Covid) with PCR tests, and four with antigen tests.

Seventeen are probably Omicron, but that has yet to be confirmed. So far, one case is confirmed to be Omicron after sequencing," the city of Oslo said in a statement.

Between 100 and 120 people -- all of whom were vaccinated, and one of whom had recently travelled to southern Africa -- had gathered last Friday for a Christmas party organised by their employer.