ATH Admin Seals Drug-resistant TB Center

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 06:25 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Following the directives of Hospital Director Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATI) Dr. Athar Lodhi, on Tuesday directed to seal drug-resistant TB center covering Hazara region.

Dr. Sardar Shahid Wali, the head of the TB center, disclosed that the facility operational since 2012 with approval from the then Chief Executive Officer at Ayub Medical Complex, had been funded by the National TB Control Program.

The closure of this vital center, equipped with three laboratories, has irked residents of Hazara relying on its services for treatment.

Dr. Wali emphasized that the abrupt closure could lead to challenges in accessing medications, potentially forcing drug-resistant TB patients to restart their treatment in any other center of the region.

The decision to close the center, despite a formal directive from the Provincial TB Control Program in October 2023 allowing it to operate within the Ayub Medical Complex premises, came as a surprise.

Hospital administrators, accompanied by security personnel, locked down the center on Tuesday, ignoring the presence of valuable medications worth millions of rupees raising fears of potential damage.

Dr. Wali highlighted that over 800 patients had benefited from the center monthly, receiving comprehensive services ranging from diagnosis to medication and treatment for drug-resistant TB.

However, a spokesperson for Ayub Medical Complex clarified that the TB center is not affiliated with the hospital, and there is no formal agreement exists between the two entities.

Furthermore, the spokesperson disclosed that the government has directed the allocation of a separate space for patients affected by diseases like Congo fever and others. Due to space constraints near the hospital, the drug-resistant TB center was forced to close.

In response to inquiries, the spokesperson affirmed that the administration had been duly notified prior to the closure, with assurances given that equipment could be relocated to another location as needed.

The closure of the drug-resistant TB center has raised questions about access to essential healthcare services in the Hazara region.

More Stories From Health