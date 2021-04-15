UrduPoint.com
ATH Closes Down Its OPD Owing To Increasing Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Coronavirus became uncontrollable in the Hazara division as Out Patient Department (OPD) of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) was closed down on Thursday owing to the surge of COVID-19 patients

According to the health department, all three Coronavirus wards of ATH were full to their capacity, during the third wave of Coronavirus the number of patients were increasing drastically where more than 20 people have lost lives only in ATH.

Hospital administration has canceled many pre-scheduled operations and decided to entertain only patients with serious condition, accident and trauma in ATH, Owing to the increasing numbers of Coronavirus cases in various areas of Abbottabad district administration on the recommendations of the Health department imposed smart lockdown in 19 houses.

In district Mansehra owing to the negligence of the masses Coronavirus patients are increasing day by day, 11 new cases Coronavirus positive cases have been reported on Thursday while total number of COVID-19 cases in Mansehra has reached 2945.

In district Haripur 17 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported during last 24 hours while one person of Khalabat has lost life by COVID-19 and 151 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of district Haripur.

