ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients during eid vacations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :To ensure the provision of uninterrupted medical facilities to the people of Hazara division and surrounding areas during the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Saturday offered medical facilities to 9890 patients while 8740 patients were checked in the hospital.

Doctors of ATH also performed 85 operations for those who were injured in various traffic accidents and others including Gynecology, medical and surgical.

Before the Eid holidays, the hospital director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed urged all the emergency staff to be on alert round the clock and provide the best facilities to the patients coming to the hospital.

In addition, new wheelchairs and stretchers have been provided in the Accident and Emergency Department for the convenience of patients. During the Eid vacation, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, visited the hospital's Emergency, Labor room, Peads, OPD medical ICU and all the wards to review the cleanliness of the hospital and the facilities provided to the patients.

The management of Ayub Teaching Hospital is making every effort to provide the best facilities to the patients.