Aussie COVID-19 candidate vaccine stimulates better-than-expected immune response

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :An experimental COVID-19 vaccine has shown it can stimulate a strong enough immune response to kill the virus in preclinical trials, Australian researchers said on Wednesday.

The vaccine was developed by Australia's University of Queensland (UQ) using its patented "molecular clamp" technology and was recently tested on mice, generating the exact antibodies needed to target the COVID-19 virus.

Project leaders welcomed the results as good enough to keep the project's accelerated development timeframe on track.

"This is what we were hoping for, and it's a great relief for the team given the tremendous faith placed in our technology by CEPI, Federal and Queensland Governments and our philanthropic partners," joint UQ project co-leader Professor Paul Young said.

"We were particularly pleased that the strength of the antibody response was even better than those observed in samples from COVID-19 recovered patients." Samples from the mice trial were also sent to the Doherty Institute in Melbourne to test its ability at targeting specifically the COVID-19 virus.

Professor Kanta Subbarao from the Doherty Institute found high levels of antibodies in the trial samples, which she said were capable of killing live COVID-19 virus in cell culture.

"This is a very important finding because similar immune responses with SARS vaccines in animal models were shown to lead to protection from infection," Subbarao said.

Meanwhile, UQ's collaborator on the project, Dutch company Viroclinics Xplore, was testing the vaccine's effectiveness and safety in various larger COVID-19 infected animals, the results of which were expected in early June.

"Viroclinics Xplore is investigating in more detail the vaccine's ability to protect from direct challenge by the live virus in multiple animal models, and without this partnership this just wouldn't have been possible in this time frame with the capabilities we have here in Australia," Joint UQ project leader Keith Chappell said.

Although there is no guarantee of success, the UQ team said the support they received by far kept them moving forward at unprecedented speed to bring a safe and effective vaccine to the world.