UrduPoint.com

Aussie Doctors Warn Nation "sleepwalking" Into COVID-19 Disaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COVID-19 disaster

Australian medical think tank, the Doctors Reform Society (DRS) of Australia, has made a call for the government to re-engage the public with pandemic prevention, and stop thinking the worst of the pandemic is over

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Australian medical think tank, the Doctors Reform Society (DRS) of Australia, has made a call for the government to re-engage the public with pandemic prevention, and stop thinking the worst of the pandemic is over.

The DRS released a note on Wednesday that said despite record case numbers and deaths in recent weeks, governments have seemingly moved on from the pandemic and its control.

"Australia has, this week, hit a world record for COVID cases with Australia now having the highest number of cases of COVID per head in the world at 264 per 1,000 Australians," said Robert Marr, secretary general of the DRS.

The nation has recorded a total of over 6.6 million cases and nearly 8,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the vast majority of which have been recorded since Australia relaxed public health measures and the arrival of the Omicron variant late last year.

Over the last seven days, 296 people have died with the virus nationally, averaging at over 40 people per day.

Marr compared this to a major bus crash happening every day.

Rather than calling for a return to lockdowns or other restrictions, the organization hoped that the government would restart campaigns to highlight the need to get COVID boosters and maintain public health precautions.

"There will be new variants of COVID spreading in Australia in the near future and, along with the winter flu," said Marr.

"This makes it urgent that the Federal government urgently restarts the COVID prevention publicity campaign rather than sitting back and congratulating itself for their past COVID actions."Similar calls have been made by other leading medical associations, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) said citizens should begin to voluntarily wear masks citing heavy pressure on states' hospital and ambulance systems.

"We have to also acknowledge that COVID has made it (ambulance ramping) worse and that COVID's not going anywhere," said Omar Khorshid, president of the AMA.

Related Topics

World Australia Died Tank From Government Million

Recent Stories

Tropical Cyclone Leaves 182,000 Consumers in Brazi ..

Tropical Cyclone Leaves 182,000 Consumers in Brazil Without Electricity - Utilit ..

1 minute ago
 Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

Myanmar's exports up 9.4 pct in April

1 minute ago
 Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefs PM on administrativ ..

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefs PM on administrative, law and order

1 minute ago
 China's northernmost province sees robust trade gr ..

China's northernmost province sees robust trade growth

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19

9 minutes ago
 Rabies Clinic opens in Rajab Tayyeb Erdogan Indus ..

Rabies Clinic opens in Rajab Tayyeb Erdogan Indus hospital

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.