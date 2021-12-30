UrduPoint.com

Aussie Leaders Agree On New Close Contact Definition Amid Surging COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 02:33 PM

Australian leaders have agreed on a new definition of coronavirus close contacts in a bid to relieve pressure on testing sites across the country

CANBERRA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australian leaders have agreed on a new definition of coronavirus close contacts in a bid to relieve pressure on testing sites across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with state and territory leaders on Thursday to discuss Australia's response to surging COVID-19 infections and the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Following the national cabinet meeting, Morrison said the nation's leaders agreed to introduce a new nationally-consistent definition of a coronavirus close contact.

Under the changes, only someone who has spent more than four hours with a confirmed case in a household or household-like setting will be considered a close contact and required to quarantine for seven days.

