Aussie leaders agree on new close contact definition amid surging COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australian leaders have agreed on a new definition of coronavirus close contacts in a bid to relieve pressure on testing sites across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with state and territory leaders on Thursday to discuss Australia's response to surging COVID-19 infections and the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Following the national cabinet meeting, Morrison said the nation's leaders agreed to introduce a new nationally-consistent definition of a coronavirus close contact.

Under the changes, only someone who has spent more than four hours with a confirmed case in a household or household-like setting will be considered a close contact and required to quarantine for seven days.